Celebrating the end of 2020: Some virtual events happening in our area

While you may not be heading out to celebrate the end of 2020 -- there are still some fun ways you can ring in the new year. Molly Snyder of OnMilwaukee.com joins FOX6 WakeUp with some virtual events happening in our area.

1. The Docksiders NYE Fundraiser

Yacht Rockers The Docksiders with special guests BoDeans, Shonn Hinton & Shotgun, B-Free and Quinten Farr will perform a virtual concert from Turner Hall on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. Proceeds will got toward National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and Imagine MKE’s Holiday Artist Relief Fund. The cost is $15. Get tickets here.

2. Avett Brothers Virtual NYE Celebration

The Avett Brothers New Year’s Eve show is going virtual this year for the first time in 17 years. The special event, which starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, will feature the first full band performance since February, with appearances by special guests including Dax Shepard (as master of ceremonies), Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Ben Bridwell, Taylor Goldsmith, Mickey Raphael and more. The evening will conclude with a countdown to 2021 with Scott and Seth Avett. The cost is $39.99-$49.99 and can be watched 48 hours into the New Year. Buy it here.

3. Music Under the Stars NYE Special

Hosted by Arts@Large, this free virtual concert starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. The event includes performances by Complex Machine, Dropbear Collective, The Hatchets and Ellie Jackson. Go here for more info.

4. Variety Sobriety Milwaukee Show

This virtual variety show, hosted by Wade Fernandez of the Menominee Nation, will feature singers, dancers, yoga, storytellers, teachings, how to make hoyan donuts and spin-the-wheel event with prizes all night long. The event is on Facebook Live and it's free. Find out more here.