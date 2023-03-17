Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee; free bus rides

Downtown Milwaukee is expected to be busy Friday, March 17 with people celebrating St. Patrick's Day. It's also a big day for March Madness.

The Marquette women's and men's team play their first round games today.

If you do plan to celebrate today – there is a great way to get home safely. Molson Coors will partner with Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) to offer free public transportation through the Miller Lite Free Rides program. Ensuring a safe transportation option is available to those having a shamrockin’ good time, bus fare will be free beginning March 17 at 6 p.m., until the end of regular service.

Visit the MCTS website to review transit routes and plan a safe ride home.