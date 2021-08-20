Celebrate your love for Irish and Celtic culture at Irish Fest

This weekend celebrate your love for Irish and Celtic culture as Irish Fest
Brian is down on the grounds getting ready for this year’s festival with some Celtic Canines that will be part of this year’s big weekend.
MILWAUKEE - This weekend celebrate your love for Irish and Celtic culture as Irish Fest hits Henry Maier Festival Park. Brian is down on the grounds getting ready for this year’s festival with some Celtic Canines that will be part of this year’s big weekend.
Irish Fest is back and celebrating its 40th Anniversary
Brian is getting kicking off the weekend early with a drink that’s a perfect pairing for this three day festival.
About Irish Fest (website)
Getting to Irish Fest
If you plan to drive, we recommend utilizing the parking reservation app SpotHero. Rather take the bus? We are providing shuttling this year to and from four different park and ride locations in the Greater Milwaukee area. More details here.
Irish Fest kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday
Brian is with the Milwaukee Academy of Irish Dance getting a sneak peek of what you can expect when they perform this weekend.
Food and Drink
Milwaukee Irish Fest features over 35 food locations throughout the grounds. While Irish cuisine is featured at the Fest, you can also get many other types of food, from Italian to American pub fare. You'll also find craft beer, cider, hard seltzer, Jameson, Five Farms, mead, wine (ages 21+), plus non-alcoholic beverages throughout the grounds. More details.
Irish Fest is not only one of the best summer festivals in Milwaukee, but it’s also one of the biggest
Brian is at one of the food stands that features a local pub and grill that’s bringing their Irish Fare to the festival grounds.
Looking to learn some simple Irish phrases?
Brian can help. He’s getting ready for Irish Fest in an area where the Irish go to feel at home!
This weekend over 75 entertainment acts across 14 stages will take part in the 40th Annual Irish Fest
Brian is with a family band that was recently voted the "Rising Stars of the Year 2021"