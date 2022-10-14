Celebrate National Pizza Month with pumpkin and gouda
MILWAUKEE - Crustology Pizza is helping Real Milwaukee celebrate National Pizza Month with a pumpkin and gouda pizza.
Ingredients
1-12" Crustology® Pizza Crust (Any Variety)
2 T. Olive Oil
1 Large Sweet Onion (Peeled and Thinly Sliced)
Optional: 1/2 t. Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
1 T. Minced Garlic
1/2 t. Salt
3/4 Can Pumpkin Puree
2 C. Shredded Gouda Cheese
Optional: Chopped Parsley
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450°
2. In a large skillet over medium heat add onions and
olive oil and cook until soft, stirring occasionally.
Add salt and pepper during last 3 minutes and red
pepper flakes if desired.
3. Spread pumpkin puree evenly over pizza crust.
4. Scatter onions over pizza and top with Gouda
cheese.
5. Bake pizza until crust is golden and cheese is
melted.
6. Garnish your pizza with chopped parsley and enjoy!