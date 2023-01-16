Celebrate MLK Day with events around Milwaukee

Several events are taking place in our area today in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This day honors the iconic civil rights leader and encourages everyone to live with love.

Events include but are not limited to:

The Milwaukee Public Library Martin Luther King Jr branch will have live programming Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including music, dance, poetry, trivia and hands-on activities for all ages.

Kids Impact Community (KIC) is sponsoring a series of virtual and in-person free events designed for children and their families to volunteer to improve their communities in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will begin on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 16, and continue throughout the month.

Speakers and performers will include Actor Andre Lee Ellis reading Dr. King's words, Pansy Williams singing traditional civil rights songs, and peace activist Jim Carpenter. DiMonte Henning of the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, David H. B. Drake of the noted folk band, and community members are scheduled to participate in the open mic.

"Love will bring peace, and peace will bring a change" is the theme of this year's Martin Luther King Day celebration, which features spoken word, musical and art performances and an address by Michelle Pitts. Milwaukee County Parks will host a free event at noon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Community Center, featuring spoken word and musical performances.

Keeping in mind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of service to others, City Year considers Martin Luther King Day as an 'on' day rather than an 'off' day. Each year, City Year mobilizes its 3,300 AmeriCorps members and thousands of volunteers for a day of service in communities across the country. City Year AmeriCorps members and volunteers, in collaboration with local partners, paint schools, beautify neighborhoods and parks and assemble community resource kits.

