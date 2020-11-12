Celebrate 125 years of the Pabst Theater with an original print

The Pabst Theater in downtown Milwaukee is celebrating 125 years and releasing a commemorative poster just in time for the holiday season. The perfect gift for the music lover in your life.

Wisconsin native Matthew Fleming designed the poster which highlights the unique, historic architecture along E. Wells Street.

Prints start at $30 and there is a matted and framed option for $75.

To pre-order your poster, while giving back to the theater that has stood the test of time, click here.