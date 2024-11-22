Cedarburg sanitation worker to sing national anthem at Bucks game

The Brief A beloved Cedarburg sanitation worker is getting an opportunity of a lifetime. Michael Smith will be singing the national anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday, Nov. 23. Residents of Cedarburg are celebrating Smith's opportunity, saying, 'He is always friendly, he is always positive."



A beloved Cedarburg sanitation worker is known for bringing smiles to people around the city. On Saturday, Nov. 23, he will be bringing that positivity to the Milwaukee Bucks game – taking center court before tip-off.

"Michael is awesome. He is always friendly, he is always positive," said Chris Borg, Cedarburg resident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There might not be a more familiar face around Cedarburg – than that of Michael Smith.

"I’ve heard phrases such as the Mayor of Cedarburg, allegedly the key to the city, don’t know the story behind that one," said Andrew Henkel, WM Route Manager.

Michael Smith

For the last 25 years, Smith has been picking up trash around the city – leaving quite an impression on neighbors along the way.

"Just encouraging them, lifting them up, and they make me smile," Smith said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Smith is known for his good energy – and for a gift you might not expect.

"I’m always singing. Definitely all the time in the truck and sometimes people my ask me to sing for them out here," Smith said.

Michael Smith

Music is Smith's passion. He sings at church. He's done weddings and other events. But on Saturday, Smith is tackling his biggest gig yet. Just before the Bucks tip off against the Charlotte Hornets, Smith will share his voice with thousands – and sing the national anthem.

"People been asking me all over, ‘Michael, are you nervous? Are you scared?’ But believe it or not, no, I’m not," Smith said.

Michael Smith

Smith said it is a dream he has always wanted to come true.

"It’s something that I love to do. It’s what God has blessed me with," Smith said.

Some of Smith's co-workers and customers say they will be at the Bucks game on Saturday – showing him support and positivity like he has done for them.