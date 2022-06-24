Cedarburg fatal crash; 2 vehicles collide, woman dead

The Cedarburg Police Department along with the Cedarburg Fire/Rescue responded to an accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Bridge Road and Saint John Avenue in the City of Cedarburg on Friday, June 24. One person died as a result of the crash.

Initial investigation determined that a northbound vehicle on Saint John Avenue driven by an 84-year-old man drove into the path of a westbound pickup truck traveling on Bridge Road – causing significant damage to the northbound vehicle. An 82-year-old female passenger of the northbound vehicle succumbed to her injuries that she sustained in the accident.

The Cedarburg Police and Fire Departments were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Cedarburg Auxiliary Police, Thiensville and Grafton Fire Department paramedic units.

The traffic crash in being reconstructed by the Ozaukee County reconstruction team and is still under investigation.