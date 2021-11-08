Expand / Collapse search

CBiz jobs report: Small business job growth in October

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Economy
CBiz jobs report shows small business hiring growth

8CBIZ Small Business Employment Index, which tracks hiring trends among thousands of companies across the U.S. with 300 or fewer employees, saw an increase in the reading for October.

The continued growth in hiring trends is likely due to multiple factors, including the decreasing number of delta variant cases of COVID-19 and an increase in the number of available workers. 

