Cavalier Johnson reflects on Milwaukee mayor election

Despite low voter turnout, Cavalier Johnson made history on April 5, becoming the first elected Black mayor of Milwaukee. At 35, he’s one of the youngest mayors to serve the city.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith asked Johnson if he always wanted to hold a high office. He said he just loved learning, but it could be challenging because, for example, he went to six different elementary schools.

Through it all, Johnson says he’s always remained close, emotionally and physically, to the place he calls home.