Cavalier Johnson, Bob Donovan debate Monday

Mayoral candidates Cavalier Johnson and Bob Donovan will participate in a debate on Monday, March 14 at the Italian Community Center, focusing on a broad range of challenges facing the city of Milwaukee.

With the mayoral election scheduled for April 5, both candidates will share their views on topics that include:

The city’s structural deficit, revenue structure, and overall financial condition;

The city’s skyrocketing employer pension contribution and possible options to reduce it;

Strategies to address crime, including appropriate levels of police staffing and investment in violence prevention;

Challenges facing the Milwaukee Health Department and how it should function post-pandemic;

The need for more affordable housing and the role city government in promoting it; and

City economic development policies, including the future of Century City and the Hop.

The event is being hosted by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Greater Milwaukee Committee, and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.