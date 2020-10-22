Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek help to ID theft suspects

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subjects wanted for a retail theft that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 21. It happened near 27th and Morgan around 6:52 p.m.

Police say the suspects entered the business, obtained property, and caused damage before fleeing the establishment.

Suspect #1 is described as an African American male, between the ages of 16-18 years old, 6’01”/6’02” tall, and approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray Adidas (across the chest) hooded sweatshirt with blue stripes down the arms, gray sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes with a white bottom.

Suspect # 2 is described as an African American female, between the ages of 16-18 years old, 5’03”/ 5’04” tall with long hair, black multi-color jacket, light color jeans, black/gold Air Jordan’s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or utilize the P3TIPS application to provide any information.