Catching up with Angelica!

MILWAUKEE - The countdown is on until Angelica returns! She checked in with hosts this morning.

Catching up with Angelica & Otis!

Brewers fans returning to watch baseball after lockout
For 99 days, baseball was in a work stoppage. But after the owners ended the lockout and agreed to a collective bargaining agreement with the players union, the game and some of its fans returned.

Burlington teen gaining confidence from lifting lifestyle
With her favorite animals by her side, one Burlington athlete is not one to mess with. That's what makes her this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.