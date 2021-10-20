Expand / Collapse search

Cast talks successes and challenges on set of 'Mass'

By
Published 
Gino at the Movies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Gino talks with cast of 'Mass'

Two couples meet for a painful and raw conversation in the aftermath of a violent tragedy. It's a new movie called ‘Mass.’ Gino Salomone recently sat down with the cast to talk about some of the successes and challenges they faced while filming.

MILWAUKEE - Two couples meet for a painful and raw conversation in the aftermath of a violent tragedy. It's a new movie called ‘Mass.’ Gino Salomone recently sat down with the cast to talk about some of the successes and challenges they faced while filming.