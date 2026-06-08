Carver Park homicide, Milwaukee teen pleads guilty in 2024 shooting

The Brief A Milwaukee teen charged in a 2024 homicide pleaded guilty in court on Monday, June 8, 2026. 17-year-old Sharahn Patrick pleaded guilty to one county of second-degree reckless homicide. Patrick is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Jaylan Powell in Carver Park.



A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen accused of shooting and killing a man on the Carver Park basketball court back in 2024 pleaded guilty on Monday.

Prosecutors charged Sharahn Patrick as an adult in the case with first-degree reckless homicide. The victim, since identified as 18-year-old Jaylan Powell, died at the scene.

In court on Monday, June 8, 2026, Patrick pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon.

Sharahn Patrick

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

His sentencing is scheduled for Sep. 4, 2026.

The backstory:

A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of shooting and killing a man on the Carver Park basketball court on Friday, Nov. 15.

Prosecutors charged Sharahn Patrick as an adult in the case with first-degree reckless homicide. The victim, since identified as 18-year-old Jaylan Powell, died at the scene.

Related article

Sheriff's deputies were called to the park near 8th and Brown for a "body on the basketball court" around 1:30 a.m. that morning, according to a criminal complaint. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court filings said an autopsy later determined Powell had gunshot wounds from two separate bullets. Deputies found two bullet casings at the scene.

Video from a nearby building's camera showed the darkened basketball court and a "flash of light consistent with a muzzle flash" in the area of the court where Powell's body was later found, per the complaint. In the minutes before the flash, a car was stopped on the street nearest the basketball court with its headlights on. That car drove away 16 seconds after the muzzle flash.

Prosecutors said deputies found a cellphone near Powell's body that showed messages with an Instagram account for "Sir Rahn" about meeting "for the trade of guns at a park on the date and time of the shooting." Investigators said a photo of Patrick was the contact photo for "Sir Rahn" in the phone.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that Patrick arranged to trade guns with Powell at Carver Park. One witness said Powell, Patrick and another person were on the basketball court – and Powell and the other person had set their guns down – when Patrick pointed a gun and two shots were heard. A second witness said they saw Patrick shoot Powell as he bent down to pick up a gun. A third witness said they also heard two gunshots before seeing Patrick and another person run toward a car.

According to the complaint, Patrick denied being at the park and shooting anyone.

Family response

What they're saying:

Powell's family created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to assist with funeral expenses.

It’s been nearly a week since Ay'Ryiahh Powell’s younger brother was found lifeless on the basketball court.

Jaylan Powell (photo provided by family)

"It's devastating. I miss my brother," she said. "It hurt me because he died on a basketball field and that's something he wanted to pursue."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Powell’s family said he was a senior at North Division High School.

"He wanted to graduate high school before we died to make my mom proud," his sister said.

After denying any involvement, investigators say three witnesses identified Patrick as a classmate.

"Messed up. It's kids losing their lives behind guns and gang violence," Ay'Ryiahh Powell said. "Whoever you are, you know, definitely he would have told you y'all was wrong for this."