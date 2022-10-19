Carrollton police officer, driver killed in crash on President George Bush Turnpike

A Carrollton police officer was killed in a crash on the George Bush Turnpike late Tuesday night.

Carrollton police say Officer Steve Nothem was backing up a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of the PGBT near Josey Lane, when a passing driver struck the officer around 10:30 p.m.

The driver of that car, 82-year-old Philip Parker of Carollton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Officer Nothem was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Carrollton police say Nothem leaves behind a wife a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons and a 1-year-old daughter. He joined the Carrollton police force in March 2020.

Before coming to Carrollton Nothem served in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.

Prior to his career in law enforcement, Nothem served many years in the U.S. Marines.

"This was the first officer that the city of Carrollton has lost in the line of duty, so this has hit our department pretty hard," said Rex Redden, Carrollton's acting police chief.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and funeral services for Nothem are pending.

Officers held a procession from West Parker Road to the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office in the early morning hours.

Fellow police officers saluted as the officer's body, wrapped in an American flag, was taken inside the building.

The crash comes exactly one week after a Dallas police officer was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver on his way to work.