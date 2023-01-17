Carroll University, HAWS pair animal behavior students with foster dogs

Carroll University and the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County are teaming up to pair Carroll’s animal behavior students with foster dogs from HAWS.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, nine students met their new canine friends for the first time at Campus Center. A news release says the dogs have been living in temporary foster homes with Carroll University faculty and staff and came to HAWS in need of sanctuary from a variety of situations.

Foster dogs pair up with Carroll University animal behavior students

A news release says as part of Carroll University’s advanced skills in canine management and training course, the foster dogs live with students for the entire semester, until the last week of April. This unique partnership offers students practical dog handling experience, while dogs gain skills outside a shelter setting before adoption and permanent placement in a home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The behavior department at HAWS is primarily composed of Carroll alumni, who continue to take on leadership roles within the organization.

Foster dogs pair up with Carroll University animal behavior students

Other local organizations will also support the matches. Wisconsin-based pet food company, Hound & Gatos, will sponsor all food and training treats for the dogs participating in this program.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This marks the fourth time that Carroll University and HAWS have organized the exchange – and the number of foster dogs has nearly doubled.