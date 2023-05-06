Carjacking crisis overwhelms police nationwide: See where your state ranks

Carjackings are skyrocketing in many parts of the country, overwhelming police and terrifying drivers.

In New York City, car thefts jumped by 37% last month, according to recent crime and insurance reports. In the nation’s capital, there have been more than 200 carjackings so far this year. About three-quarters of them involved guns, compared to the national average of 40%, and only a small percentage have been solved, Fox News reports.

"What changes within the ecosystem need to happen so that we ensure that that's not your mother, your father, your sister, your brother?" DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III asked at a recent news briefing.

DC and New York are part of a nationwide trend. Vehicle thefts had gone down for decades until the pandemic.

READ MORE: How to Survive: Police chases

The National Insurance Crime Bureau showed a 7% increase in vehicle theft nationwide from 2021-2022, with more than 250,000 thefts reported in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone.

If you zero in on 30 cities, it’s a much larger jump. According to the Council on Criminal Justice, vehicle thefts and carjackings in those cities jumped an average of 59% from 2019-2022.

California and Texas led the nation with the most reported stolen vehicles in 2022, and Illinois had the largest increase of any top 10 state, with thefts going up roughly 35% between 2021 and 2022. In Washington state, vehicle thefts were up 31% from 2021 to 2022.

It’s so bad in NYC, Mayor Eric Adams recently handed out 500 airtags to New Yorkers to hide in their vehicles so they can track them if they’re stolen.

Top 10 states with the most vehicle thefts

Here are the 10 states with the highest number of carjackings in 2022, according to the NICB:

California: 202,685, up 1%

Texas: 105,015, up 10%

Washington: 46,939, up 31%

Florida: 45,973, up 6%

Colorado: 42,237, up 10%

Illinois: 38,649, up 35%

Ohio: 29,913, up 6%

Missouri: 29,345, up 10%

New York: 28,292, up 23%

Georgia: 26,529, up 1%

Click here to see how many carjackings and vehicle thefts were reported in each state in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available.

Top 10 most stolen vehicles

According to the Insurance Information Institute, here are the vehicles reported stolen the most in 2021, the latest year for which data is available:

(Getty Images)

Chevrolet full-size pickup

Ford full-size pickup

Honda Civic

Honda Accord

Toyota Camry

GMC full-size pickup

Nissan Altima

Honda CR-V

Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

Toyota Corolla

How to protect yourself

When it comes to victims, women are just as likely as men to be carjacked. More than a quarter of victims are injured and only 56% will ever see that car again.

So, what do you do if someone is trying to carjack you?

READ MORE: Car thefts in US top 1 million for first time since 2008

"Give them the vehicle," former DC police detective Ted Williams says. "Nobody’s life is worth fighting over a carjacker."

Experts say have your keys in hand as you approach the car to lower your chances of getting carjacked. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Here are some safety tips you can follow to decrease your chances of getting carjacked, according to local and federal government websites: