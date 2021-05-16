Cardinal Stritch in-person graduation at Panther Arena

Sunday, May 16 was graduation day for Cardinal Stritch University — and they were able to safely honor the classes of 2020 and 2021 with three ceremonies, two classes and one safe graduation ceremony.

Cardinal Stritch was finally able to host the graduating class of 2020 while honoring the graduates of 2021.

"I am really elated. We did it after four years. All of the hard work has paid off," said Salashia Burns, Class of 2021.

The School of Nursing undergrads and graduates each had their own ceremonies in order to practice social distancing while hosting their families inside the Panther Arena.

For 2020 graduates, it was an extra special experience.

"I am just so grateful to have the opportunity to have the second chance at graduation," Aliyah Love-Clark said.

"Life is going to happen. Things are going to happen, but just keep pushing and keep striving for your goals and dreams," said a graduate.

University administration said these graduates have a successful future ahead of them because of all they've endured.

"To be able, in the midst of this pandemic and all of the other national issues we’re dealing with, and they finished their degrees, it's remarkable. They are resilient. They have tenacity. They are going to be successful," said Dr. Dan Scholz, Cardinal Stritch University interim president.

