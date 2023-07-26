Cardinal Stritch bought for $24M, group that backs St. Augustine Prep

article

The Ramirez Family Foundation announced on Wednesday, July 26 that it has acquired the Cardinal Stritch University campus in an agreement worth $24 million.

A news release says the campus’s location, facilities, and educational and spiritual heritage "closely align with the vision and mission of the Ramirez Family Foundation." Specific plans for the campus will be developed over time.

The Ramirez Family Foundation, along with hundreds of additional donors, supported the soon-to-be completed 900-student facility expansion at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, commonly known as Aug Prep, increasing the school’s capacity to 2,400 students.

Gus Ramirez and Becky Ramirez, cochairs of the Ramirez Family Foundation, issued the following statement in a release:

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a unique property that will, in time, provide the Ramirez Family Foundation with a platform to make an even larger impact. When the Cardinal Stritch campus first became available, we moved quickly to reach a purchase agreement. While we have a broad vision to expand access to a high-quality, Christian education for underserved students in Milwaukee, our specific plans for the campus will be determined after careful consideration, analysis and input from educational leaders at Aug Prep."

Cardinal Stritch University

In May, Cardinal Stritch announced it was discontinuing operations and putting its campus up for sale. The transaction was approved by the Cardinal Stritch University Board of Trustees.

The campus spans 43.5 acres in Milwaukee’s north suburbs, featuring 12 buildings with a combined 607,000 square feet.

Reaction

Bryan Kennedy, Glendale mayor

"The City of Glendale has had a lengthy and extremely positive relationship with Cardinal Stritch University. The university has provided a strong educational foundation to members of our region, with a focus on developing character and improving the lives of people in our community.

"With the sale of the university property to the Ramirez Family Foundation, the space will continue to serve as a place that fosters a similar mission. We look forward to sitting down with the Foundation leadership in the coming weeks and discussing their vision for the property."