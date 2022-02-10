Car stolen in Pleasant Prairie, involved in crash with train in Zion

article

A car that was stolen at a Pleasant Prairie gas station ended up in a crash with a train in Zion, Illinois early Thursday, Feb. 10.

According to officials, the car was stolen from the BP gas station on Sheridan Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The same vehicle was listed by Lake County, Illinois officials as being involved in a wreck with a freight train on the tracks just east of Route 41 -- between Russell Road and Route 173.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office indicated in a Facebook post that shots were reported to have been fired during the theft of the car.

Deputies took one person into custody near the crash scene, the second person is at large. Officials say it is possible the subject at large is armed. The only description available at this time is an adult male, Hispanic, approximately 5'8" tall, with an average build.

If you live in the area and see anyone suspicious, you are urged to dial 911.