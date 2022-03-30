Car MCTS, bus crash at Locust and MLK

article

A car and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashed at Locust Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Wednesday, March 30.

According to MCTS, the car was headed west on Locust and ran a red light – striking the bus, which was headed south on MLK.

The bicycle rack affixed to the front of the bus apparently came off as a result of the collision. There were approximately 10 passengers on the bus, and no injuries were reported.

