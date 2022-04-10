Expand / Collapse search

Car in Milwaukee River, life-threatening injuries, 3 officers transported

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GLENDALE, Wis. - A driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle ended up in the Milwaukee River Sunday, April 10.

Glendale police pulled the driver out in the west riverbank area, responding with the Milwaukee Fire Department's Dive Team.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

CPR was started on the man, and he was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Three police officers were also transported to the hospital for evaluation after exposure to the cold. Officials said those officers are doing well.  

Bird flu spread impacts Wisconsin food prices

As bird flu spreads through Wisconsin, with outbreaks confirmed in four counties, it is impacting food prices in the Milwaukee area.

Mount Pleasant hit-and-run, pedestrian critical, driver arrested
article

Mount Pleasant hit-and-run, pedestrian critical, driver arrested

Mount Pleasant police were called to the area of Newman Road near Shirley Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday for the report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Old World Third bar district shooting; Milwaukee man killed
article

Old World Third bar district shooting; Milwaukee man killed

Police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near Martin Luther King Drive and Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee's Old World Third bar district.