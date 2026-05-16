The Brief A 4-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in West Allis. He has bruises and scrapes, but his mother is grateful he's still alive. Police arrested the 25-year-old driver for reckless driving.



A 4-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in West Allis on Friday. He is bruised but still breathing, and his mother is grateful he is still alive.

69th and National

The backstory:

It happened near 69th and National at around 6:50 p.m. Police said several vehicles were stopped at the crosswalk when another driver passed those vehicles on the right and hit the child.

4-year-old boy injured

What they're saying:

Isaac Santiago has bruises, cuts and scrapes but is miraculously mobile and moving around.

"This could have been a whole lot worse for Isaac," Molly Sylvester, the boy's mother, said. "(He) is just so strong to still be doing what he's doing."

Molly Sylvester with her son, Isaac Santiago

Sylvester said her son had just gotten off the bus with his grandmother and his younger sibling. They were headed to the Pick 'n Save near 68th and National when the car hit him.

"My mom was freaking out, screaming. She handed the phone to the cop, and then they explained what happened," she recalled.

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Sylvester said she immediately went to the area to check on her son, who was then taken to Children's Wisconsin. While he is in pain, she said he has no broken bones.

The mother said she doesn't understand how this happened, but wants it to be a lesson for other drivers to be patient and slow down.

Isaac Santiago injured after being hit by car

"My hope is that for her personally, that she realizes what she did, and that no where she had to be was that important," said Sylvester.

And while the 4-year-old said he is in pain, there is one thing he wants to do while he heals up: "Play games with my mom."

Driver arrested

What's next:

Police arrested the driver who hit the boy, a 25-year-old West Allis woman, for reckless driving causing bodily harm. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.