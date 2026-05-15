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The Brief A 4-year-old boy was hit and injured while crossing the street in West Allis It happened near 69th and National on Friday night. Police arrested a woman for reckless driving, causing bodily harm.



West Allis police arrested a woman for reckless driving after a 4-year-old boy was hit while crossing the street on Friday, May 15.

What we know:

It happened near 69th and National at around 6:50 p.m. Police said several vehicles were stopped for pedestrians in the crosswalk when another driver passed those vehicles on the right and hit the child.

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The child was with his mother when he was hit, police said. The extent of the child's injuries is not known.

Police arrested the driver who hit the boy, a 25-year-old West Allis woman, for reckless driving causing bodily harm and will refer the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for charges.

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