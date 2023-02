article

An investigation is underway after a motorist crashed into Panera Bread in West Bend Friday morning, Feb. 24.

A Panera Bread employee tells FOX6 that no one was injured – and the restaurant is still open.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.