Candy Cane Lane in West Allis raises more than $200,000 in 40th year

Candy Cane Lane marked its 40th year as a holiday tradition in West Allis, raising more than $200,000 for childhood cancer research and setting one of its strongest fundraising totals on record.

What we know:

Organizers announced on Monday, Jan. 5, that Candy Cane Lane 2025 raised $200,258.43 for the MACC Fund, capping a milestone season for southeastern Wisconsin’s longtime holiday attraction.

What began decades ago as a small neighborhood effort – with residents decorating their yards and handing out candy canes – has grown into a large-scale community event and a must-see holiday destination. Each year, thousands of visitors travel through the neighborhood to view the elaborate displays while supporting childhood cancer research.

Organizers said the success of the 40th season reflects continued community support and volunteer dedication, calling it one of the best years in the event’s history.

What's next:

Candy Cane Lane is set to return for its 41st season beginning Nov. 27, 2026.