Candy Cane Lane opens Nov. 25; benefits MACC Fund

Candy Cane Lane opens Friday, Nov. 25 for its 37th year!

The West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Streets on the east and west, is transformed into a winter wonderland to benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.)

The holiday lights will be aglow from Nov. 25 – Dec. 25 from 6-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays – 6-10 p.m. Fridays – 5-10 p.m. Saturdays -- and 5-9 p.m. Sundays.

The event is free to drive or walk through, with at-will donations collected at the corner of 95th and Manitoba. This is the only MACC Fund collection spot in the neighborhood.

Please remember to drive with your lights on!

Since 1985, the Candy Cane Lane program has raised over $3 million for the MACC Fund. 2020 was a record-breaking year, raising more than $200,000. 2021 was the second-highest fundraising year, raising nearly $160,000. The proceeds from Candy Cane Lane will help the MACC Fund continue to support research into the effective treatment and cure of childhood cancer and related blood disorders.