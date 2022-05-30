Calvary Cemetery Memorial Day service: 'Freedom is not free'

Memorial Day services took place all across southeast Wisconsin on Monday, May 30. One of those honored those who have served – with a special outdoor ceremony.

The sun shined down on those who came to Calvary Cemetery in Milwaukee Monday. The ceremony started with patriotic music from a band, and then an outdoor service.

Calvary Cemetery Memorial Day service

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War organized the service. They were dressed in regulation uniforms. After the service, there was a special patriotic program.

The service was meant to remind everyone what Memorial Day is about – honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America.

"This ceremony shows the Civil War origins of Memorial Day. But we honor the deceased veterans of all of America’s wars, not just the Civil War," said Dean Collins, Deacon of Mother of Good Counsel Parish. "It’s important to remember that freedom is not free. There’s a price to be paid, and people pay that in blood and tears."

Dean Collins

Among the guests at Monday's ceremony were families, veterans, and a delegation from Poland.

