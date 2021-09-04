Caledonia OWI arrest, police chase; driver charged

article

A 33-year-old Hustisford man is charged with operating while intoxicated – third offense – after Caledonia police stopped him for speeding on Aug. 31.

Prosecutors say Michael Kelsey was driving more than twice the speed limit and drove through multiple intersections without stopping as police pursued his car.

A Caledonia police officer was on patrol on State Highway 31 when he spotted a car going 111 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint. The officer turned on his lights and pursued the car, which ran through a four-way stop intersection and, later, a traffic light without slowing or stopping.

The car was eventually stopped and the driver, Kelsey, was arrested. The complaint states there were three empty beer cans in the car and 15 full beer cans. A passenger in the car was also arrested and told police the beers were Kelsey's.

According to the complaint, Kelsey completed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested but refused to submit a breathalyzer test or submit to a voluntary blood test.

A warrant was obtained, the complaint states, and as an officer attempted to read it to Kelsey, he allegedly told the officer to "get the (expletive) out of my face" and refused to provide a sample. Throughout the arrest and blood draw process, Kelsey allegedly at times refused to walk, rolled away his hospital bed and banged his head against parts of the square car.

Kelsey is charged with one OWI count and one count of resisting an officer. He made an initial court appearance on Sept. 1, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Court documents show Kelsey's most recent prior OWI conviction came in 2020.

