Caledonia motorcycle crash, riders seriously injured

Two motorcycles were involved in a Caledonia crash Thursday afternoon, July 27 – and both riders were seriously injured.

It happened near State Highway 31 and Douglas around 1 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found a vehicle was driving north on Douglas Avenue when it tried to turn left into a business. While turning, police said the vehicle turned into the path of two motorcycles that were headed south on Douglas Avenue.

The motorcycles were unable to stop in time and crashed into the passenger side of the turning vehicle, police said. Both motorcycle riders sustained life-threatening injuries, and one was flown to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423.