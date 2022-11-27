Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI

article

An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile that had been southbound on N. Green Bay Road and was turning eastbound onto Three Mile Road after stopping at the intersection. The crash forced officials to divert traffic for about an hour.

Caledonia crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road

The driver of the Oldsmobile was injured in the crash, but not severely.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Subaru's driver was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail.

Officials noted in their Facebook post – the sticker that was affixed to the victim's vehicle.