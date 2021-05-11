Caledonia construction zone confuses driver, ended up in wet concrete

article

An out-of-state visitor to Caledonia became "slightly confused by the signage" in the construction zone on Monday, May 10. A Facebook post by the Caledonia Police Department explained what happened.

The driver was in the area of State Highway 38 and Newman Road – which was undergoing a resurfacing project at the time.

The driver apparently misconstrued the freshly poured concrete for a turn lane – and then navigated her vehicle into wet concrete. The vehicle became stuck.

A tow was called and the woman's vehicle was removed. The concrete truck was still on the scene and its driver used a hose to clean out the vehicle's wheels. The car was then taken directly to a car wash before anything would harden.

The driver was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

Workers were able to re-pour the patch shortly after the vehicle was removed.