Caledonia collision; 1 person hurt, 2 vehicles towed

A collision between two vehicles in Caledonia ended up with minor injuries to one driver – and both vehicles being towed.

The wreck happened at the intersection of County Highway H and Four Mile Road on Wednesday morning, April 6.

A Facebook post by the Caledonia Police Department says an SUV "went 120 feet into the farm field after hitting the Nissan that failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign." Officials said there's even a sign on Four Mile Road stating vehicles on CTH H do not stop.

A citation was issued for failure to yield from a stop sign.