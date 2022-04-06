Expand / Collapse search

Caledonia collision; 1 person hurt, 2 vehicles towed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Caledonia
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Collision at County Highway H and Four Mile Road, Caledonia (Credit: Caledonia Police Department)

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A collision between two vehicles in Caledonia ended up with minor injuries to one driver – and both vehicles being towed. 

The wreck happened at the intersection of County Highway H and Four Mile Road on Wednesday morning, April 6. 

A Facebook post by the Caledonia Police Department says an SUV "went 120 feet into the farm field after hitting the Nissan that failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign." Officials said there's even a sign on Four Mile Road stating vehicles on CTH H do not stop.

A citation was issued for failure to yield from a stop sign.

