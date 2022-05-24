Expand / Collapse search

Credit card fraud attempt, Caledonia police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Suspect in attempted credit card fraud at Best Buy (Courtesy: CPD)

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to spend $2,800 at Best Buy using a stolen credit card.

The attempted fraud happened on May 10. Police said the suspect used cards stolen out of a purse from a parking lot on State Highway 38.

The purchase was denied by the credit card company before the victim made it back to their car, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 or submit an anonymous tip through Racine County Crime Stoppers.