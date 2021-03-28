BYOB: Bring Your Own Easter Basket to Kilwans Milwaukee Bayshore

Easter is Sunday, April 4, and that means Easter baskets need to be filled. Kilwins Milwaukee Bayshore candy shop has all of your favorites.

At Kilwins, you can bring your own Easter baskets into their store and load them up with all of the best sweet treats.

From jellybeans to chocolate bunnies, Kilwins has everything you need for Easter celebrations.

"There are caramel corns and brittles, and there are other chocolates, and caramel dipped things, and caramel apples and fudge," BJ Gruling of Kilwins said.

And with BYOB – bring your own basket – customizing your stash is really easy.

"You can stop in yourself and really look at everything in the store and create your own basket," he said.

They not only have chocolate bunnies of all sizes but chocolate bunny parts, as well.

"We thought it would be a whimsical and fun item to have for the holiday, and it's something fun for adults and kids," Gruling said.

As they hop into their second Easter during the coronavirus pandemic, this time around, they have plenty of procedures in place that can guarantee you receive your sweets safely.

"We’re doing a few different things to reach our customers -- making baskets more easy and accessible with shipping and delivery," said Gruling.

They credit you for helping them keep their doors open.

"We’re grateful to the entire community for supporting us, and we’ve been glad we have been able to support them through all of this, as well," said Gruling.