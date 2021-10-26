'Buy Nothing' Facebook group; what is it all about?

Talking about the "Buy Nothing" Facebook group
The movie talk is pause and instead, the Real Milwaukee Team and Gino Salomone are talking about the "Buy Nothing" Facebook group.
MILWAUKEE - The movie talk is on pause and instead, the Real Milwaukee Team and Gino Salomone are talking about the "Buy Nothing" Facebook group.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The family of Mallery Muenzenberger releases a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in reference to Mallery and her son, Major Harris.
Brown Deer police are looking for suspects after more than 50 cars were broken into during the overnight hours from Sunday, Oct. 24, through Monday, Oct. 25.