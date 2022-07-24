Black women-owned businesses featured at Bayshore pop-up

article

Black women business owners got time to show off their products Sunday, July 24 at Bayshore Town Center.

The nonprofit Buy From A Black Woman had a pop-up shop over the weekend. With more than 600 vendors connected through the organization, people could buy anything from coloring books to tea and baked goods.

"It's important to support and buy from Black-owned business owners because we are the backbone of the community," Nikki Porcher, the nonprofit's founder, said. "We are the ones helping those communities thrive and strive, so when you support a Black woman business owner, you support a community."

Buying products through the pop-ups ensures Black women have the tools and resources that allow them to be successful, organizers said, through educational programs, an online director and funding.