Expand / Collapse search

Butler vehicle theft; taken from Kwik Trip, 2 suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:18AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

BUTLER, Wis. - The Butler Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that took place on April 8 at the Kwik Trip on Arden Place. It happened around 5 a.m. 

The vehicle taken in this theft was a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Classic bearing WI registration ANS1886. The vehicle is white wit one rear license plate, tinted windows, and the rear trunk lid doesn't completely close. The vehicle was unlocked and taken without keys.

Police say the two suspects arrived in a red Chevrolet Impala. The first suspect is a male white, slim build, wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie, tan jacket, tan baseball hat, and tan boots. The second suspect is a heavy set male wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt, flannel jacket, winter hat with a tassel and light colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspects, suspect's vehicle, or location of the victim's vehicle, please contact the Village of Butler Police Department at 262-446-5070.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

Homicide in Milwaukee; man shot near Fond du Lac and Locust
article

Homicide in Milwaukee; man shot near Fond du Lac and Locust

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night, April 14 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Locust Street.

Menomonee Falls Pet World theft; bearded dragon lizard stolen
article

Menomonee Falls Pet World theft; bearded dragon lizard stolen

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft from Pet World.

Wauwatosa recount, 1st Black alderman elected

A Wauwatosa Common Council race on April 5 ended up tied on election night. Then one provisional ballot tipped the race. On Thursday, a recount began, and late Thursday, Sean Lowe was declared the winner.