Butler vehicle theft; taken from Kwik Trip, 2 suspects sought

article

The Butler Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that took place on April 8 at the Kwik Trip on Arden Place. It happened around 5 a.m.

The vehicle taken in this theft was a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Classic bearing WI registration ANS1886. The vehicle is white wit one rear license plate, tinted windows, and the rear trunk lid doesn't completely close. The vehicle was unlocked and taken without keys.



Police say the two suspects arrived in a red Chevrolet Impala. The first suspect is a male white, slim build, wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie, tan jacket, tan baseball hat, and tan boots. The second suspect is a heavy set male wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt, flannel jacket, winter hat with a tassel and light colored shoes.



Anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspects, suspect's vehicle, or location of the victim's vehicle, please contact the Village of Butler Police Department at 262-446-5070.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.