Missing Butler boy last seen near 127th and Stark Wednesday

The Butler Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old Messiah Beamon-Perry – last seen Wednesday, May 25 near 127th and Stark.

Officials said Beamon-Perry left his home on foot after being dropped off from his school with his younger siblings around 3:40 p.m. He did not have a cell phone with him.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a brown image of a rapper with dreadlocks, black pants and blue-and-black Air Jordan shoes. He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Butler police at 262-781-2431.

Beamon-Perry attended Milwaukee Excellence Middle School near 24th and Fairmount, which had its last day of classes the day Beamon-Perry was last seen. Police said he may have run away due to something that happened at school, but he does not have a history of running away or any medical or mental health issues.