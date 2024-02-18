Several Burnsville police officers shot: 2 officers,1 first responder killed

Several Burnsville police officers were shot — at least two officers and one first responder were killed — while responding to a domestic call.

FOX 9 is on the scene of a massive police presence near the 12600 block 33rd Avenue South on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement from all over the area are on the scene. Here's a live look at Kennelly Road and Burnsville Parkway East, near the area where the shooting occurred:

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference sometime Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will support authorities with this investigation.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to be at half-staff starting at sunrise on Monday, Feb. 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.