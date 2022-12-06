Burlington's Echo Lake Dam saved with unanimous Council vote

Burlington's Echo Lake Dam will be modified instead of removed. A group has been fighting for years to save it, and the final decision was made Tuesday night, Dec. 6.

Echo Lake has been there since 1835. After Tuesday's vote, it will be there for generations to come.

"When my son was in born in 2013, it was one of the first things to do, go out there and have picnics at the park," said Matt Snorek.

Echo Lake in Burlington

In 2015, an inspection found the dam did not meet state requirements. The city considered removing it to allow the White River to run through. It was a cheaper option than repairing the dam.

People like Bob Sullivan thought it just made sense.

"There’s no practical need for a dam," said Sullivan. "Think most people would concede that point."

Others disagreed.

Snorek created a Save Echo Lake Facebook page to organize supporters.

Echo Lake in Burlington

The Common Council then decided to ask the voters. A question was put on the November ballot asking people which option they preferred, and 60% of people voted to save the lake.

The final decision was still in the hands of the Common Council. The resolution was unanimously approved by the Common Council Tuesday night 8-0.

The dam modification process is expected to cost more than $8 million.