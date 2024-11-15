Burlington police: Vehicle theft, valuables stolen, suspects sought

article

The Brief Burlington police are investigating a vehicle theft and multiple theft from vehicle reports. A group of suspects was involved in the crimes, according to police. Police are looking for tips and video that could aid the investigation.



The Burlington Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and multiple theft from vehicle reports that happened early Friday morning, Nov. 15.

Police said several unlocked cars were rummaged through between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the areas of Beth Court, Park Avenue and Peters Parkway. Valuables were stolen from those vehicles, and one vehicle itself was stolen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Residents are urged to lock car doors, keep valuables out of sight and park in well-lit areas to deter "crimes of opportunity."

A group of suspects was involved in the thefts. Anyone with home surveillance footage of the thefts or suspects is asked to email Det. Jodi Borchardt or call 262-342-1107.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Racine County Crime Stoppers.