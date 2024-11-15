Expand / Collapse search

Burlington police: Vehicle theft, valuables stolen, suspects sought

Published  November 15, 2024 6:07pm CST
Surveillance of theft suspects (Courtesy: Burlington Police Department)

    • Burlington police are investigating a vehicle theft and multiple theft from vehicle reports.
    • A group of suspects was involved in the crimes, according to police.
    • Police are looking for tips and video that could aid the investigation. 

BURLINGTON, Wis. - The Burlington Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and multiple theft from vehicle reports that happened early Friday morning, Nov. 15.

Police said several unlocked cars were rummaged through between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the areas of Beth Court, Park Avenue and Peters Parkway. Valuables were stolen from those vehicles, and one vehicle itself was stolen.

Residents are urged to lock car doors, keep valuables out of sight and park in well-lit areas to deter "crimes of opportunity."

A group of suspects was involved in the thefts. Anyone with home surveillance footage of the thefts or suspects is asked to email Det. Jodi Borchardt or call 262-342-1107.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Racine County Crime Stoppers.

