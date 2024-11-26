Burlington historic mansion fire; owner has 'adversarial' history with city

The Brief Burlington police arrested the owner of the historic Meinhardt Mansion after a five-alarm fire broke out early Friday morning, Nov. 22. Robert Staton was arrested on recommended charges including negligent handling of burning materials, unsafe burning of own building, resisting or obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping. Reached by phone Tuesday, the Burlington Police Department said it still has not determined the exact cause of Friday's fire.



The fire at an historic home in Burlington on early Friday morning, Nov. 22, was the culmination of a months-long strife between the property owner, who police arrested for starting the fire, and the city, according to city and county records obtained and reviewed by FOX6 News.

The Burlington Police Department announced on Friday afternoon they arrested the owner of the historic Meinhardt Mansion, 65-year-old Robert Staton, on recommended charges including negligent handling of burning materials, unsafe burning of own building, resisting or obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping.

Racine County prosecutors have not yet charged Staton.

FOX6 News is naming and identifying Staton only after the BPD did. The Racine County District Attorney's Office told FOX6 Tuesday the case is still under review.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Still, city and county records show issues began at the property around September.

Permit problems

A Burlington resident for 20 years, Mayor Jon Schultz said he still sees what was at 201 South Kane Street.

"It was really one of the most historic, most beloved homes in the city. It's the kind of place where you would walk by and dream a little bit," Schultz said. "Like, 'What would it be like to live there? What would it be like to own that house?'"

Schultz told FOX6's Sam Kraemer in an interview Tuesday that neighbors came to him with frustration in September after seeing what appeared to be renovations at the home.

"All the historic doors were being thrown out. I think there was trim work. There was a lot of material coming out of the house," Schultz said.

The home, which sits inside the Kane Street Historic District, is not itself registered as an historic home.

Related article

Therefore, Schultz said, the homeowners did not need any extra permission compared to any other property owner to do renovation projects on their property.

"He simply needed a permit like anybody needs a permit to do work like that," Schultz said.

But a visit to Burlington's City Hall proved Staton never had a permit.

Robert Staton

After Staton allowed a city inspector inside the home, who deemed the renovation work required a permit, the city placed a stop work order on the property on Sept. 23.

FOX6 News obtained a permit application Staton filed with the city on Oct. 10, but it was never approved. Assistant City Administrator Megan Watkins explained the reasoning in an email.

"The permit has not been approved to date as we haven’t received the building plans to go with it," Watkins wrote.

Schultz described the city's relationship with Schultz as "adversarial."

"Without having spoken to the guy, I don't know what was in his head, what he thought he could or could not do," Schultz said. "I just know, from a process perspective, he did not follow the process."

Substantial battery case

When the police arrived at the home near Kane and Chandler on Friday, it wasn't their first time over the last few months.

Between Sept. 2-13, Racine County prosecutors say Staton pushed a woman, causing her to fall and break her wrist. The woman told police on Sept. 15, after she called them for help as she was "scared" and, while locked in a motorhome, that Staton had been drinking.

Prosecutors charged Staton with substantial battery, two counts of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and obstructing an officer.

Staton was released from the custody of the Racine County Jail two days later, when a Colorado man paid his $500 signature bond.

As part of his release, the judge ordered Staton not to have any contact with the victim, not visit the home and not consume or possess any alcohol.

However, county court records show Staton violated his bond conditions four times before Friday's fire.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The court-ordered alcohol monitoring anklet Staton wears showed he consumed alcohol on several occasions, according to violation reports submitted to the court. The reports go as far to say data analysts have confirmed Staton is tampering with the unit he's wearing.

Additionally, between Nov. 6-20, a fourth violation report said the monitoring anklet confirmed a "multi-day, multi-peak confirmed consumption of alcohol."

Robert Staton

On Nov. 21, staff at the Racine County Alternatives Program-Pretrial tried contacting Staton to require him to report for a breathalyzer test due to the continued detection of alcohol from his anklet.

The report said Staton never answered the phone.

The BPD said their counterparts at the fire department responded to the fire at Staton's home at 3:22 a.m. Friday.

Fire still under investigation

Reached by phone Tuesday, the BPD said it still has not determined the exact cause of Friday's fire.

On Saturday, the City of Burlington Fire Department said it was aware smoke was still rising from parts of the home. A post on Facebook said that "due to the damage in the home, we cannot safely access the location of where the smoke is coming from."