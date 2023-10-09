Burlington burglary; 2 men accused of stealing $11K of merchandise

article

Two young men from Burlington are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Burlington business on Sept. 20. The accused are 17-year-old Timothy Zalenski and 18-year-old Thomas Miley.

Officials say officers were dispatched to Sunny's Express Gas Station on N. Pine Street in Burlington for a report of a burglary. It was determined two suspects had entered the closed business and stole approximately $11,000 worth of merchandise.

The detective bureau used surveillance video from the business and surrounding area – and identified a vehicle of interest. Officials also say they followed leads and learned of a burglary that happened in the Village of Waterford on Oct. 5. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department located and arrested one of the individuals during that burglary.

The vehicle used during the Waterford burglary was also the same make and model of the vehicle of interest in the Burlington burglary.

The Burlington Detective Bureau developed probable cause, two search warrants were obtained and executed on Oct. 5. Evidence and several thousand dollars worth of stolen property was recovered from the burglary in both residences.

Zalenski is charged with burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miley is charged with burglary.