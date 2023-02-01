Burlington Area Schools threat on social media, arrest made

article

There was an increased police presence at Burlington Area Schools Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a threat was made on social media. Burlington police said the author of the threat was arrested.

School district officials said a staff member learned of the threat on Wednesday morning. They added that it was "vague and not directed at any one school."

Police said an investigation revealed it was posted on Jan. 30. They were able to identify the author and take that person into custody.

Police increased patrols near schools.

No school functions or activities were impacted.

Burlington police said this was "an isolated incident, and no other threats have been identified."