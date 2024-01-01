Bullet strikes Glendale home, likely from celebratory gunfire

article

Police are investigating an incident where a bullet struck a Glendale home during the overnight hours of New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

At about 8 a.m. on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, the Glendale Police Department said it got a report of a bullet that struck a house near Argyle and Raleigh.

The investigation showed a bullet hit the west wall of the house, entered a bedroom and bounced of an interior wall.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no reported injuries.

Police believe the bullet came from New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire. The Glendale Police Department reminds people that shooting a firearm into the air is extremely dangerous and puts innocent people at risk.