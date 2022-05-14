Buffalo supermarket mass shooting leaves 10 dead; alleged shooter in custody

A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a "hate crime and racially motived violent extremism," killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

The gunman was identified as Payton Gendron of Conklin, a community about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo in New York, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

The suspect was being questioned Saturday evening by the FBI, one of the officials said, and was expected to appear in court later Saturday.

Officials said 11 of the victims were Black and two are white. The shooting happened in a predominantly Black neighborhood a few miles (kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo.

"This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference. "The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained."

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia added, "This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbors ... coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us."

Authorities said that the gunman, drove to the Tops Friendly Market located on Jefferson Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., and got out of his vehicle dressed in military fatigues and wearing body armor and a helmet with a camera he used to livestream the shooting.

The video showed the gunman pulling up to the front of the store with a rifle on the front seat and then pointing the rifle at people in the parking lot as he exited the vehicle and opening fire, the official said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect began in the parking lot, shooting four people, three of whom died before going into the store.

Inside the supermarket, the store's security guard, a retired Buffalo police officer, shot at the suspect but was unable to injure him due to the body armor the suspect was wearing. The suspect then shot and killed the security guard before continuing on into the store where he shot eight other people.

Six people, including the guard, died inside the store.

Authorities say police responded to the scene and found the shooter at the front of the store, and talked him into putting down his gun and surrendering.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson called the shooting "absolutely devastating."

"Our hearts are with the community and all who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy. Hate and racism have no place in America. We are shattered, extremely angered and praying for the victims’ families and loved ones," he added in a statement.

Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.

"He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?" Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. "He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police."

At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden is receiving regular updates on the shooting and its aftermath.

"The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops," she said, adding the president and first lady were praying for the victims and their loved ones.

Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

The FBI is investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

With the Associated Press.