Buechler Farms brings sense of normalcy to Halloween amid pandemic

If you have not found the perfect pumpkin this season, Buechler Farms is offering plenty of them, plus fall activities -- all for free.

"People are looking for stuff to do," said Irene Buechler, co-owner of Buechler Farms.

As many Halloween and fall events are canceled this year, the farm is offering a safe way to celebrate the holiday. From picking out pumpkins to viewing farm animals, there is something for everyone.

Irene Buechler

"We own 50 acres so people can like spread out we have so many things outside as well as inside for things to do," Buechler said.

Visitors on Sunday, Oct. 18 got a chance to see a bunny named Caramel Apple. She is one of 100 being shown in a rabbit competition at the farm.

Kids meet Caramel Apple the bunny

"It's open to the whole state of Wisconsin. We're going to have official judges and everything," Buechler said.

After many 4-H events were canceled due to COVID-19, youth exhibitors did not get a chance to show off their hard work. On Sunday, those showing their rabbits were "hoppy" to be back.

"I'm very ecstatic about coming out today because it's been a while since I've been able to show," said Zaara Rehman, a youth exhibitor.

If you missed the bunnies, there is still lots to do on the farm -- including pumpkin bowling, checking out the petting zoo, and even farm rides.

For some families who make it a tradition every year, this brings a sense of normalcy.

Pumpkins at Buechler Farms, Belgium

"It's nice for the kids because the kids still know something is going on. But they still want to have their pumpkins. They still want to have some type of fun wearing a mask," said Carrie Steidtmann, who was visiting Buechler Farms.

Buechler Farms has other holiday events coming up before winter sets in. CLICK HERE for more information.