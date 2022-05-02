Bucyrus Commons groundbreaking in South Milwaukee

article

Bucyrus Commons broke ground in South Milwaukee Monday, May 2.

Bucyrus Commons will include green space, an open-air pavilion, a public restroom building, and a covered stage. The design is intended to enhance the events already held onsite and foster new ones.

The Foundation committed to a $2 million gift to the City of South Milwaukee to enable two projects to help transform the downtown. $1.5 million was dedicated to the renovation of 1919 12th Avenue and $500,000 was to be put toward a public space at 11th and Madison Avenue. The project at 1919 12th Avenue was completed in 2021.

The building is now known as the Bucyrus Club & Event Center and it is the home of Skyline Catering, Inc. and the Bucyrus Museum.

"The Bucyrus name was at the center of South Milwaukee’s downtown for nearly 120 years. We are pleased that this will continue through the Bucyrus Club & Event Center, the Bucyrus Museum, and the Bucyrus Commons," said Bucyrus Foundation Chairman Tim Sullivan.

The City-owned property at the corner of 11th and Madison Avenue is currently used for the Downtown Market, European Been Gardens, and as the home of events like Crusherfest and the Festival of Trees.

Advertisement

A grand opening ceremony for the Bucyrus Commons is expected this fall.